McVeigh to Pursue Pro Career

Lincoln – Nebraska Basketball Coach Tim Miles announced Tuesday that junior forward Jack McVeigh has decided to pursue a professional career and has signed with an agent.

McVeigh, a 6-foot-8 forward from Cabarita Beach, New South Wales, Australia, played three seasons at Nebraska, making 78 appearances, including 15 starts. He posted career averages of 5.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. McVeigh played in 14 games in 2017-18, totaling 27 points and 15 rebounds in 105 minutes of action, as Nebraska finished with a 22-11 record and tied for fourth in the Big Ten with a 13-5 Big Ten mark. He had season highs of 10 points and six rebounds against North Texas on Nov. 13.

His best season was during his sophomore campaign, when he appeared in 30 games, including 11 starts, and averaged 7.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. McVeigh was second on the team with 47 3-pointers in 2016-17 and scored a career-high 21 points against Purdue and Louisiana Tech.