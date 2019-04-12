Michaela Kelly signs with Marymount California University

Western Nebraska Community College softball player Michaela Kelly will be continuing her softball playing for the next two years at Marymount California University in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, after she finishes her sophomore year with the Cougars.

Kelly said she is excited to be continuing her playing at the next level with the Mariners.

“I am extremely excited to continue playing,” Kelly said. “I only get two more years after this year so I just wanted to make the best out of the next two years I get and I wouldn’t trade the sport for anything.”

The decision to attend Marymount was easy considering her parents are from California and she has relatives still there.

“I decided to go there because I always wanted to play in warm weather and I have family in California,” she said. “That is where my parents are from and I knew right away, as soon as I got on campus, that is where I wanted to be. The location is hard to beat; it’s like right on the coast. It is a smaller University where I will benefit from. I really like their coach and what he had to say about the program and the girls that I met. It just felt right and it felt like home for me.”

Kelly will be joining a Mariners softball program in California that is 20-12 so far this season. The Mariners play games in California, Arizona and Hawaii and are an NAIA institution. She will be taking some impressive statistics with her to California.

Kelly is having an outstanding sophomore season this year. The infielder who plays the corners is hitting .476 this season with 37 runs scored and 47 RBIs. Kelly has hit 12 doubles, four triples, and five home runs. For her 2-year career, Kelly so far is batting .417 with 19 homes runs, 28 doubles, 76 runs scored and 100 RBIs.

Kelly said that she has improved a lot in softball over the last couple years.

“I have improved a lot here,” she said. “It is not only in the physical aspect of softball that I have grown, but as a person and my character.”

Kelly came to WNCC from Castle Rock High in Castle Rock, Colorado. She said it will be hard to leave here in May when she graduates because of how close she has become to her teammates and coaches.

“It will be hard to leave, she said. “I might not be ready to leave, at the same time I am ready. It is something special here and the people here are special. I think this place will have a special place in my heart so it won’t be easy that’s for sure.”

Kelly will take several memories of her two years with her from playing games and time spent off the playing surface.

“I mean every day that we get a chance to play the game that we love is just a memorable moment,” she said. “I will never forget the season last year. We went through a lot together, good and bad, and we got though a lot this year, so I think I will remember all the moments we shared together and it is not only on the field but also the moments we spent off the field as well. I wouldn’t trade any of the girls for anyone or the coaches for anyone. We work really hard and spent our time together so it is really exciting to be a part of that which is bigger than ourselves.”