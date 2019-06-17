Michigan blanks Florida State at CWS

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Tommy Henry limited Florida State to three hits, and Jesse Franklin’s first-inning home run stood up in Michigan’s 2-0 win at the College World Series on Monday night. The Wolverines (48-20) took control of Bracket 1 in their first CWS appearance since 1984 and need one more win Friday to reach the best-of-three finals next week. Henry (11-5) was efficient in his second shutout of the season and Michigan’s ninth. The junior left-hander threw 100 pitches, including 24 first-pitch strikes against the 32 batters he faced, struck out 10 and walked none. He went to three-ball counts just twice, both times in the first inning. The Wolverines are 2-0 in a CWS for the first time in six appearances since 1962.