Michigan Downs Huskers At Home

Ann Arbor, Mich. — Despite a career-high 28 points and nine rebounds from Tai Webster, Nebraska ran into a hot-shooting Michigan team and fell 91-85 Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Webster, who was 12-of-20 from the field in topping his previous career best for the second time this season, was one of three Huskers to finish in double figures. Glynn Watson Jr. added 22 points, including four 3-pointers, while Evan Taylor added 11 for the Huskers, who fell to 9-8 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten.

Nebraska shot 56 percent on the day, including 9-of-18 from 3-point range, but Michigan shot 54 percent, went 11-of-22 from the 3-point line and was 26-of-30 from the foul line, as opposed to 4-of-5 for the Huskers from the charity stripe.

Moritz Wagner scored 23 points to pace four Wolverines in double figures, while Zak Irvin (21) and Derrick Walton Jr. (20) both went over 20 points for the hosts.

Nebraska, which was seeking its first 3-0 conference road start in more than four decades, whittled a nine-point second-half deficit to 69-68 after a Taylor jumper with 5:47 left, but could not get over the hump. Walton Jr, who had 16 of his 20 points after halftime, hit a 3-pointer to stretch the lead back to four.

The Huskers would not go away, as a Watson 3-pointer with 4:43 left trimmed the deficit back to 73-71, but Walton answered back with a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws to extend the margin to 78-71.

Nebraska stayed in range and was within 86-80 after Watson’s fourth 3-pointer and had a chance to cut the deficit to three, but Jack McVeigh’s 3-pointer was off the mark and Michigan held on.

Earlier in the half, Nebraska trailed 54-45 before Taylor’s 3-pointer started a 5-0 run, as Nebraska pulled to within 54-50 after a Glynn Watson steal and layup with 13:08 left. The Huskers kept chipping away, as a pair of Jack McVeigh 3-pointers pulled the Huskers within 59-56 with 11:51 left, but Michigan answered with a 3-pointer from Wilson to make it a six-point game.

In the first half, both teams were effective offensively, as Michigan took a 40-36 lead into the locker room. Nebraska shot 61 percent in the opening half, as Tai Webster led all scorers with 17 first-half points on 7-8 shooting from the field. Michigan shot 50 percent from the field, including five 3-pointers, while Moritz Wagner scored 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointer.

The Huskers, who never led in the opening 20 minutes, were down by as many as eight on three occasions before rallying behind a switch to a 1-3-1 defense. Trailing 30-22, a Webster 3-pointer and a three-point play from Jordy Tshimanga cut the deficit to 30-28. Michigan quickly ran off five straight points, including a 3-pointer from Wagner, before Webster scored six straight points, as his two free throws with 1:48 left in the half pulled the Huskers within 35-34.

Michigan responded with five straight points, including a long 3-pointer from Duncan Robinson, before Webster’s final hoop of the half made it a four-point game.

The Huskers return to action on Wednesday evening, as they host Ohio State. Tipoff is at 8 p.m.