OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Michigan scored in all but one inning against a struggling Texas Tech pitching staff and beat the Red Raiders 15-3 on Friday to continue its improbable postseason run. Next stop: College World Series finals. Jimmy Kerr homered twice and had four hits, Jesse Franklin had three hits and four RBIs and the Wolverines scored double-digit runs for the 20th time this season. One of the last four teams to receive an at-large bid to the 64-team tournament, the Wolverines (49-20) reached the CWS for the first time since 1984 and will play for their first national championship since 1962. They’ll play a best-of-three series against Vanderbilt or Louisville starting Monday. No Big Ten team has won the title since Ohio State in 1966.
Michigan pummels Texas Tech to advance to CWS Championship Series
© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Comments