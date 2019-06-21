Michigan pummels Texas Tech to advance to CWS Championship Series

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Michigan scored in all but one inning against a struggling Texas Tech pitching staff and beat the Red Raiders 15-3 on Friday to continue its improbable postseason run. Next stop: College World Series finals. Jimmy Kerr homered twice and had four hits, Jesse Franklin had three hits and four RBIs and the Wolverines scored double-digit runs for the 20th time this season. One of the last four teams to receive an at-large bid to the 64-team tournament, the Wolverines (49-20) reached the CWS for the first time since 1984 and will play for their first national championship since 1962. They’ll play a best-of-three series against Vanderbilt or Louisville starting Monday. No Big Ten team has won the title since Ohio State in 1966.