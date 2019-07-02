Mike Trader’s Mid-America Basketball Camp comes to Morrill

Mike Trader’s Annual Mid-America Basketball Camp will conduct individual sessions at Morrill High School next week, July 8-10.

All of the individual camps are open to both boys and girls 8 years old through 11th grade.

Over 145 boys and girls who played in the 2019 State Basketball Tournament have attended Mike Trader’s Basketball Camp.

The camp has been one of the most popular camps in the Midwest during the past 32 years with over 32,000 campers having attended during that time.

This camp is well known for its great teaching of fundamental skills and outstanding coaches from throughout the nation teaching the campers. It combines the teaching of these skills with team play and contests throughout the camp.

As mentioned, the camp staff will include both top college and prep coaches all experienced in basketball summer camp work.

For more information and application forms call, or e-mail Mike Trader at:

402-960-8011

mtrader@hastings.edu

or check out the camp website at: www.traderscamp.com.