Milo Hall Transferring From the Wyoming Football Program

Laramie, Wyo. (June 28, 2018) – University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced on Thursday that junior wide receiver Milo Hall has decided to transfer and will be leaving the Wyoming Football team.

“Milo (Hall) has been a true team player during his time here at Wyoming, playing running back, wide receiver and special teams for us,” said Bohl. “We wish Milo all the best in his future.”

Hall also announced he would be transferring on his personal Twitter account on Thursday. He did not specify where he was planning to transfer.

Last season, Hall had 34 rushing attempts for 90 yards and caught five passes for 21 yards as a running back. He also returned two kickoffs for 61 yards. Hall was moved from running back to wide receiver during 2018 Spring Practice.