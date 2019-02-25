Mitchell Comes Up Short In Battle Of Tigers

Lexington-Mitchell’s late season run came to an end on Monday as they fell to North Bend Central 64-51 in the Boys C1-4 District Final which was played in Lexington. North Bend Central led just 33-28 at half but outscored Mitchell 17-4 in the 3rd quarter to pull away for the District title. Mitchell freshman Austin Thyne who was averaging 16 ppg for the Tigers was injured in the second quarter and never returned. Mitchell also never had an answer for North Bend Central’s Tanner and Jaxon Wietfeld. The two brothers combined for 32 of North Bend Central’s 64 points. Blake Thyne scored 11 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter for Mitchell, while Keaton Reichart was also in double figures with 13. Mitchell ends the year at 17-10, North Bend Central is now 22-3 and is headed to state for just the 3rd time since 1979.