class="post-template-default single single-post postid-224619 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Mitchell girls, boys roll to track titles at Morrill Early Bird Meet

BY Chris Cottrell | March 26, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Mitchell girls, boys roll to track titles at Morrill Early Bird Meet

Morrill Early Bird Track and Field Meet results from Saturday.

Boys Team Standings

  1. Mitchell               172
  2. Bridgeport           89
  3. Bayard                    74
  4. Southeast             67
  5. Burns                      51
  6. Leyton                    28
  7. Morrill                    22
  8. Niobrara Cty      11
  9. Guernsey S-R       7
  10. Hay Springs           6

*Mitchell won five events: Abe Hernandez in the 400 and the 800, Justin Spencer in the pole vault, and the 4×100 meter relay.

Girls Team Standings

  1. Mitchell                 153
  2. Bridgeport              92
  3. Morrill                   81.5
  4. Bayard                      69
  5. Niobrara Cty      33.5
  6. Guernsey S-R       25
  7. Burns                      24.5
  8. Southeast            19.5
  9. Leyton                       17
  10. Hay Springs            12

*Mitchell won 9 events: Jori Peters in the 400 and 800 meters, Jessica Cotant in shot put, Celeste Cardona 300 hurdles, Natasha Perez in the 200 meters, Madi Watson in the mile run, and all three relay races: 4×100, 4×400, and 4×800.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments