Mitchell girls, boys roll to track titles at Morrill Early Bird Meet

Morrill Early Bird Track and Field Meet results from Saturday.

Boys Team Standings

Mitchell 172 Bridgeport 89 Bayard 74 Southeast 67 Burns 51 Leyton 28 Morrill 22 Niobrara Cty 11 Guernsey S-R 7 Hay Springs 6

*Mitchell won five events: Abe Hernandez in the 400 and the 800, Justin Spencer in the pole vault, and the 4×100 meter relay.

Girls Team Standings

Mitchell 153 Bridgeport 92 Morrill 81.5 Bayard 69 Niobrara Cty 33.5 Guernsey S-R 25 Burns 24.5 Southeast 19.5 Leyton 17 Hay Springs 12

*Mitchell won 9 events: Jori Peters in the 400 and 800 meters, Jessica Cotant in shot put, Celeste Cardona 300 hurdles, Natasha Perez in the 200 meters, Madi Watson in the mile run, and all three relay races: 4×100, 4×400, and 4×800.