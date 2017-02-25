Mitchell girls Lincoln bound after C1-6 title win over Chase County

For the second straight season the Mitchell girls basketball team is headed to the state tournament in Lincoln.

On Friday night at Sidney High School, Mitchell cruised to a 55-28 win over Chase County in the C1-6 District championship game.

Make it 21 straight wins for Mitchell. They’ve not lost to a team from Nebraska this season and they’ll enter the championships next week at 23-1.

After an uptempo first quarter from both teams that saw Mitchell leading 18-13, the Lady Tigers went to work on the defensive end of the floor, stymieing the Lady Longhorns to just 15 points the rest of the night.

Mitchell led at halftime 28-17.

They turned the lights out in the third quarter.

Mitchell outscored Chase County 21-4 to start the second half and at that point the district title was secured and the Mitchell traveling contingency out in full force at Sidney was thinking about those hotel rooms in Lincoln.

Jori Peters topped the Mitchell scorebook with 13 points followed by Celeste Cardona’s 12 points. Keyana Wilfred also hit double digits scoring 10 points.

Currently at No. 1 in Class C-1 power points, Coach Ehler believes Mitchell will wind up the #2 seed at the state tournament.

Ehler talked about the accomplishment of winning another district title, the season as a whole, and the loaded C-1 field they’ll face in Lincoln on the postgame show last night. Here’s that conversation…

Mitchell 18 10 21 6 55

Chase County 13 4 4 7 28

Mitchell: Peters 13, Cardona 12, Wilfred 10, Annabelle Gillen 8, Kenzey Kanno 7, Madison Watson 4, Jessica Cotant 1

Chase County: Taylin McNair 12, Destiny Reinke 4, Katelyn Wheeler 4, Mallie McNair 2, Molly Luhrs 2, Sarah Allen 2, Ragan Nickless 1, Allison Owings 1