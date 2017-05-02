Mitchell girls, Sidney boys earn Western Conference T&F titles

There were a couple of tight team battles for Western Conference supremacy yesterday at Scottsbluff’s Bearcat Stadium.

Mitchell edged out Gering for the girls team title by just 12.5 points. The Lady Tigers won 9 events at the meet including all three relay races. Jori Peters won both her individual events.

On the boys side it was Sidney just clipping Gering by a total of just 3 points.

Gering’s Xavier Arellano was a top performer on the boys side yesterday winning three events.

Chrisitan Perez of Mitchell won both sprint events.

Girls Team Standings

Mitchell, 138 Gering, 126.5 Sidney, 113 Alliance, 62.5 Chadron, 46 Scottsbluff, 38

Girls Event Winners

High Jump- Keyana Wilfred, Mitchell, 5-1

Pole Vault- MJ Johnstone, Sidney, 10-3

Long Jump- Natalie Radcliffe, Sidney, 15-6

Triple Jump- Devin Beaver, Mitchell, 32-7 1/2

Shot put- Brianna Eckerberg, Gering, 39-1

Discus- Annalise Lecher, Sidney, 114-10

100 meters- Kelly Von Seggern, Sidney, 12.88

200 meters- Jasmine Johnson, Gering, 27.15

400 meters- Jori Peters, Mitchell, 61.7

800 meters- Jori Peters, Mitchell, 2:28.52

1,600 meters- Rebekah Rawlings, Gering, 5:40.62

3,200 meters- Madison Watson, Mitchell, 12:19.21

100 hurdles- Mana Garcia, Scottsbluff, 15.87

300 hurdles- Celeste Cardona, Mitchell, 49.01

400 meter relay- Mitchell, 52.58

Mile relay- Mitchell, 4:18.28

Two mile relay- Mitchell, 10:15.1

Boys Team Standings

Sidney, 140 Gering, 137 Mitchell, 81 Chadron, 69.5 Scottsbluff, 59 Alliance, 39

Boys Event Winners

High jump- Trevor Ridenhour, Alliance, 6-1

Pole vault- Justin Spencer, Mitchell, 13-3

Long jump- Alex Linneman, Sidney, 23-0 1/4

Triple jump- Marc Fernandez, Chadron, 44-8

Shot put- Wade Blue, Gering, 48-2

Discus- Thomas Kokjer, Sidney, 137-4

100 meters- Christian Perez, Mitchell, 11.17

200 meters- Christian Perez, Mitchell, 22.61

400 meters- Abe Hernandez, Mitchell, 51.49

800 meters- Xavier Arellano, Gering, 2:04

1,600 meters- Xavier Arellano, Gering, 4:51

3,200 meters- Xavier Arellano, Gering, 10:21.08

110 hurdles- Marc Fernandez, Chadron, 15.45

300 hurdles- Jonathan Smith, Sidney, 41.71

400 meter relay- Sidney, 43.65

Mile relay- Gering, 3:29.42

Two mile relay- Sidney, 8:45.70