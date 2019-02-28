Mitchell Girls win C-1 first round contest against Columbus Lakeview

The top-seeded Mitchell Girls basketball team has advanced to the second round of the Nebraska State Girls Basketball tournament with a gritty performance, beating Columbus Lakeview 45 to 41 at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Lady Tigers had moved out to a comfortable position by halftime, leading the Lady Vikes by 14 points.

However, the Lakeview team battled back, erasing the big Mitchell advantage and taking the lead by a single point late in the 2nd half. Mitchell battled back, taking a five-point lead, with Lakeview pulling to within three in the waning moments of the game. Mitchell held on to take the four point win.

The victory guarantees two more games for the Mitchell girls. Friday, they take on Lincoln Christian in an 8 a.m. (MST) semi-final game that you can hear on KNEB’s 94.1 The Brand, with pre-game starting at 7:45 a.m.

If the Lady Tigers win Friday, they will play Saturday at 8 a.m., however if they lose Friday, they play Saturday at 10 a.m. KNEB 94.1 The Brand will carry Saturday’s game, with pre-game coverage starting 15 minutes before tip-off of either the championship or consolation game.