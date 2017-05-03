Mitchell hires Tory Schwartz as girls basketball coach

KNEB Sports has confirmed that Mitchell High School has hired Tory Schwartz to be the new head girls basketball coach.

Schwartz is a Gering High School graduate and he’ll be replacing Brock Ehler, who is leaving to become the head boys golf coach at Scottsbluff High School.

I’ll be talking to coach Schwartz early next week here at KNEB.

Mitchell has also hired Nick Kuxhausen to be their new head boys golf coach, assistant football coach, and physical education instructor.

Kuxhausen had been the head football coach and co-head boys basketball coach at Kimball High School.

Kuxhausen is a Mitchell High School graduate.