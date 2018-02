The Mitchell Lady Tigers keep their undefeated season intact after another dominant performance Friday night in Sidney.

They defeated Hershey 44-18, and will now head into the state tournament with a 26-0 record and a #1 seed. They’ll play Pierce in round one on March 1st.

KNEB will have coverage of the game, with further details coming out next week.

Watch all the highlights below from Friday night’s Championship game: