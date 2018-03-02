Mitchell loses semifinal game to Scotus

The Mitchell Lady Tigers suffered their first loss of the season on Friday morning in the semifinals of the C-1 State Tournament, falling to Columbus Scotus, 43-26.

After Jori Peters hit a three pointer to make it 3-1 Mitchell it was Scotus going on a 21-0 run to take control of the game.

It was 16-3 at the end of the first quarter. Mitchell did respond to the big haymaker from the Shamrocks, getting the deficit to 11 points, 26-15, at halftime.

In Thursday’s win over Pierce, Mitchell forced close to 20 turnovers. For the most part today it was Scotus handling the press with ease.

Also, early foul trouble was an issue. Point guard, Jori Peters, and 6’2 post force, Keyana Wilfred, each picked up two first quarter fouls.

The closest Mitchell would get in the second half was 8 points. Scotus started four seniors and one of their best players, 6’1 senior, Marika Spencer, comes off the bench.

Just three players scored for Mitchell in this one. Peters led the way with 11 points followed by senior Victoria Schwartz’s 9, and Wifred tallied 6.

For Scotus, six players scored. Guard Maggie Feehan had 13 and also in double figures was Bailey Lehr with 11.

Scotus will take on Bishop Neumann tomorrow morning at 8 MT for the C-1 title.

Mitchell will move into the 3rd place game to take on Lincoln Christian tomorrow morning at 10 MT at Lincoln East High School.

Lincoln Christian features one of the top players in the entire state in senior point guard, Chloe Dworak.

KNEB will have coverage on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 9:45.

Columbus Scotus 16 10 8 9 43

Mitchell 3 12 7 4 26

M- Jori Peters 11, Victoria Schwartz 9, Keyana Wilfred 6