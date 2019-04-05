Mitchell Track & Field Invite results

Plenty of area track and field teams were at Mitchell High School on Thursday afternoon for big invite action.

The boys team standings wound up as tight as you could get with Sidney edging Gering 106.33 to 105.

On the girls side you had Ogallala lapping the field, scoring 103 points while Pine Bluffs was a distant second place with only 58 points.

The Gering boys got first place finishes from Cody Ferguson in the 400 meters, Logan Moravec in the 1,600 meters, the 4×100 meter relay team of Garrett W Conn, Ferguson, Riley Schanaman, and Kolton Ebbers, and Ebbers in the high jump.

Mitchell’s Kadin Perez sprinted to wins in the 100 meters and 200 meters events.

Brady Kilgore of Kimball swept first place finishes in the hurdle events.

On the girls side of things you had Southeast’s Jordan Stoddard capturing golds in the 100 meters and 200 meters.

Chadron freshman Olivia Reed won the open quarter.

Gering got a second place finish from Shailee Patton in the two mile

Mitchell’s 4×100 meter relay team of Natasha Perez, Elena Guzman, Hayley Blackstone, and Bethany Sterkel finished second.

To view the final team standings for both boys and girls you can click here.

To view individual events and finishes you can click here.