Monday high school schedule

BY Chris Cottrell | April 10, 2017
Monday’s schedule for high school sports…

Girls Soccer: Cheyenne East at Scottsbluff, JV at 3 p.m./varsity at 5 p.m…Scottsbluff went 1-2 at the GNAC in North Platte over the weekend, salvaging a 7th place game 2-1 win over Lexington.

Boys Soccer: Scottsbluff at Cheyenne East, JV at 4 p.m./varsity at 6 p.m…The Bearcats went 1-2 in North Platte at the GNAC  Tournament, winning the 7th place game over Gering 3-0.

Girls Tennis: Scottsbluff and Gering are both on the road for duals against Kearney and Kearney Catholic.

Track and Field: Banner County and Leyton among teams competing at the Creek Valley Invitational.

