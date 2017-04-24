Monday/Tuesday high school sports schedule

Today’s big event on the prep schedule is the Scottsbluff boys Golf Invitational being held at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.

Scottsbluff High School shot a season low round of 318 on Saturday to win the Alliance Invite by 15 shots over second place Gering.

Sam McCaslin earned his first career meet medalist honor by shooting 75 to top the leader board.

Gabe Patton (80), Brandyn Larsen (81), and Vince Quijas (82) all finished in the top ten for Scottsbluff.

Gering’s Grant Maser finished second in Alliance with a round of 75.

Grady Sherrell also finished inside the top ten for the Bulldogs with a round of 79.

Kimball’s a team to keep an eye on today against some of the big boys, they recently shot a combined team round of 298.

North Platte dominated at the Gothenburg Invite last week, they’ll be on hand today.

Other teams competing at the Scottsbluff Invitational include; Alliance, Sidney, Mitchell, Morrill, Chadron, Torrington, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Laramie, Casper Kelly Walsh, Casper Natrona County, and Bayard.

Tuesday Schedule