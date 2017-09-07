(AUDIO) Moran steps down as head coach of the Zephyrs

After 26 years at the helm of the Westco and Twin Cities legion baseball program, Mark Moran on Wednesday night stepped down as head coach.

You don’t think or talk about Zephyrs baseball without first talking about Coach Moran. He won 884 games.

26 years is a long time. Moran, not only teaching the game of baseball to his players over the years but also helping to shape those young men, with discipline and tough love, at times, if needed.

The Zephyrs this past summer finished with a record of 21-19 while hosting the Class A Area 7 Tournament to close out the year.

Westco is the only Class A program for miles around with North Platte being the next closest and Moran says it always felt like they played the underdog role against their district opponents like Kearney, Hastings, and North Platte.

What’s next for Moran? Well, a big football game tomorrow night. He’s a longtime assistant coach for the Scottsbluff High School football team and the Cats visit Lexington tomorrow night. He’s also in the classroom as a social studies teacher at the high school.

Those summer months won’t quite be the same at Cleveland Field, though. While Moran will miss the grind of a baseball season, he won’t be a stranger.

From a broadcasters perspective, Moran was a pleasure to work with. After a win, he wanted no credit. Coach would send up a player who played well to talk on the radio after the game. After a loss it would be Moran who would come up to the booth and shoulder the load for the teams performance.

A genuine good guy. A baseball lifer. A teacher of young men. That’s Mark Moran.