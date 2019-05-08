Morrill state champ, Garcia, to wrestle at Doane

For the first time since 2001 Morrill High School is sending a wrestler to compete at the collegiate level.

On Tuesday afternoon senior Austin Garcia signed his letter of intent to attend school and continue his career on the mat at Doane University.

“They gave me a great offer, we got to the school, we toured it and I just fell in love with the campus. This is something I’ve always wanted to do since I was little. I’ve always dreamed of competing at the collegiate level and now I get to”, Garcia said.

Garcia was a state qualifier his freshman and sophomore years at Gering before transferring to Morrill for his junior year, “I’ve loved Morrill. It kind of gave me the support I really needed to kick start my wrestling career. I was always pretty good but when I came here it gave me the support I truly needed.”

That junior campaign was one for the memory bank as he not only qualified for the state meet but captured a state title at 152 pounds, “It meant a lot. It was something i never thought i would do. It’s a tough accomplishment and when it happened I couldn’t believe it.”

Garcia received that fresh start he was looking for at Morrill and now he’ll be joining a program at Doane University that’s getting a big makeover, “They have a new coach coming in and it’s an all new team and from what I’ve heard it’s going to be a fresh start and I’m really looking forward to helping them do some pretty great things over there.”

Garcia added he’s not quite sure what weight class he’ll wrestle at next year and that being more aggressive in his matches is one thing he’ll look to improve to become the best he can be as he moves to the college ranks.