Mountaineers peak to top Eagle men

While witnessing a command shooting performance from Western State Colorado University, the Chadron State College men’s basketball team trailed from pole to pole in a 96-72 loss on Saturday evening at home in the Chicoine Center.

“On an individual basis,” said coach Houston Reed , “we needed to make some of their players score in ways they weren’t accustomed to. They got going, but I’m disappointed in our pride to decide to guard the basketball. This whole weekend, we didn’t have the juice we needed.”

The 67.3 percent landed by the Mountaineers from the field was the highest by a CSC opponent since the University of Southern Colorado (now Colorado State University-Pueblo), hit 68 percent in January of 2001. Western State also buried 10-of-19 three-pointers for a 52.6 percent clip, and hit 12-of-13 from the free throw line.

A 15-3 run led off the night for Western, but the Eagles recovered slightly and made it 27-21 on a jumper by Jaisean Jackson with 10:30 showing in the first half.

Another WSCU run of 14-2 followed, and the Eagles could not keep pace the rest of the way. Mountaineer big man Collin Smith led the way with 25 points, and hit 10-of-12 including 5-of-6 from long range in a show of force both inside and outside. Western’s Brady Subart was close behind with 23 points, and Branden Cosby-Lee and Ben Beauchamp were a combined 10-for-10 and 23 points total.

CSC’s Dru Kuxhausen had a 20-point game for his third consecutive healthy game to lead five Eagles in double figures. The Chadron State men shot considerably well, hitting 51.9 percent for the game, and they outrebounded the visitors 25 to 22, but they simply allowed far more than they were able to score.

Both Eagle teams have a solo game coming up next weekend, as they travel to Salt Lake City for a Saturday evening tussle with Westminster. Now in their third RMAC season, both Griffins squads are finding success in the league, with their women in the middle of the pack at 5-4, and their men in second place at 7-2 in conference play.

Score by half:

Western State 48 48 —-96

Chadron State 29 43 —-72

Western State—Collin Smith 25, Brady Subart 23, Branden Cosby-Lee 13, Ben Beauchamp 10, Quincy Harding 8, Jake Wilcox 6, Zach Madlom 3, Will Duggan 2, Michael Hill 2, Adam Hinchcliffe 2, Monroe Porter 2. Totals: 37-55 (10-19) 12-13 96 points, 22 rebounds, 10 turnovers.

Chadron State— Dru Kuxhausen 20, Matt Reader 12, Walker Andrew 11, Jaisean Jackson 11, Jeremy Ruffin 11, Leigh Saffin 4, Vonsinh Sayaloune 3. Totals: 27-52 (3-14) 15-24 72 points, 25 rebounds, 15 turnovers.

3-pointers: Western—Smith 5, Wilcox 2, Beauchamp 1, Harding 1, Madlom 1. CSC—Kuxhausen 2, Sayaloune 1.