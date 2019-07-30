class="post-template-default single single-post postid-398612 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Mullen Star Verbally Commits To UNK

BY Jayson Jorgensen | July 30, 2019
Home News Regional Sports
Mullen Star Verbally Commits To UNK
Samantha Moore-Courtesy Photo

Samantha Moore of of Mullen was offered and has verbally committed to play basketball at UNK as part of their 2021 recruiting class. Last year as a sophomore Moore averaged 16 points and four rebounds per game while helping her team go 21-4.  Moore is a 6’0 wing player who has played this summer with the Nebraska Pride AAU Squad which is coached by Broken Bow head girls coach Kelly Cooksley.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments