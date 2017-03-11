Mullen wins first ever state basketball title

Luke Christen scored off an inbound pass with 6.5 seconds left, and Mullen defeated Mead 29-28 in the Class D2 boys basketball final Saturday night for the Broncos’ first state championship.

Josh Quinn had given the Raiders a one-point lead when he drove the lane for a basket with 15 seconds left. Mead’s Zachary Pickworth had two chances after Christen scored the go-ahead basket, but he had a shot blocked by Samuel Vinton and missed with a desperation 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Tell Spies had eight points and eight rebounds to lead Mullen (27-2) and Brode McIntosh had six points.

Quinn scored 12 of Mead’s 16 second-half points and finished with 14 for Mead. Dylan Taylor had seven points to go with 10 rebounds.