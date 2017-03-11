class="post-template-default single single-post postid-221456 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Mullen wins first ever state basketball title

BY Associated Press | March 11, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Mullen wins first ever state basketball title
Mullen celebrates their first ever state basketball championship. (Mike Sautter/Nebraska High School Hoops)

Luke Christen scored off an inbound pass with 6.5 seconds left, and Mullen defeated Mead 29-28 in the Class D2 boys basketball final Saturday night for the Broncos’ first state championship.

Josh Quinn had given the Raiders a one-point lead when he drove the lane for a basket with 15 seconds left. Mead’s Zachary Pickworth had two chances after Christen scored the go-ahead basket, but he had a shot blocked by Samuel Vinton and missed with a desperation 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Tell Spies had eight points and eight rebounds to lead Mullen (27-2) and Brode McIntosh had six points.

Quinn scored 12 of Mead’s 16 second-half points and finished with 14 for Mead. Dylan Taylor had seven points to go with 10 rebounds.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments