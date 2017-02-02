National signing day for local kids

There were plenty of high school athletes here in the Panhandle that used national signing day to announced their college plans on Wednesday.

Tiersa Darley, the Scottsbluff High School record holder in the pole vault at 10 feet and 10 inches, signed to compete in that event for the track and field team at Hastings College.

Darley was flanked by her parents, high school coach Shelby Aaberg, and Hastings coach Adam Driver as she talked about why Hastings made sense for her.

Coach Driver from Hastings made the trip out to watch his future talent make it official and he gave some reasons why Darley made sense for their program at Hastings.

Darley has not decided on a major yet.

Of course, local football players were signing on the dotted line also yesterday afternoon.

A lack of team success doesn’t preclude a good football player from being seen by college coaches as Gering’s Dalton Scott was able to land a scholarship from South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City.

The versatile Scott played quarterback, wide receiver, and defensive back for the Bulldogs this past season and he’s also flashed big play ability throughout his career in the return game. Scott says the uptempo, high octane, no huddle style of play was a big reason why he chose Mines.

Despite the struggles at Gering over the last three plus seasons, Scott takes away plenty of memories as a Bulldog football player.

Back over at Scottsbluff a football tandem signed to head their separate ways at the collegiate level.

Long snapper and linebacker Kobe Paez will stay in the region and head north.

Scottsbluff Head Coach Joe Benson says Paez’s toughness and work ethic, along with his ability to specialize as a long snapper will make him successful as an Eagle.

Dalen Stolen was one of the under the radar types throughout his career for Scottsbluff, but he really blossomed this final season and he’s earned a trip to the college gridiron also.

Benson says that Stolen is an example that hard work and a love for the game can pay off in the long run.

At Hemingford yesterday morning there were two football signings. Lineman Denton Payne will play at Chadron State while quarterback/defensive back Jameson Wood will join Stolen at Peru State.

Alliance had a foursome sign with Chadron State; Brody Brennan, Lane Lauder, Gage Rolls, and Brendan Brehmer.