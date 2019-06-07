Nebraska Camps Open to the Public

Nebraska Football will host its Friday Night Lights camps on June 14 and June 21 at Memorial Stadium. For this first time Nebraska will host the National Adidas OL/DL Pipeline Camp, with that event set to take place on Saturday, June 15. Each of the three events will be free and open to the public.

The following information will assist fans who intend to attend the Friday Night Lights camps or the OL/DL Pipeline Camp at Memorial Stadium: