Nebraska Earns 22nd Victory Of The Season

Lincoln – Isaac Copeland recorded a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds and Nebraska led wire-to-wire, defeating Penn State by a 76-64 margin to reach the 22-win mark to close the regular season in front of a sellout crowd of 15,991 on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska improves to 22-9 in the regular season, and 13-5 in the Big Ten, the most conference wins in a season in school history. The Huskers also finished the Big Ten season unbeaten at home, the first time NU has accomplished that since the 1965-66 season. On the season, NU went 16-1 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, which marks the best home season by winning percentage since 1982-83. Penn State falls to 19-12 on the year and 9-9 in the league. With the win, Nebraska clinches the fourth seed in this week’s Big Ten Tounament, which is held at Madison Square Garden in New York City. With the fourth-place finish, NU earned a double-bye and will play its first game in New York in the quarterfinal round on Friday.

Copeland led four Huskers in double figures, as Isaiah Roby scored 13 points and added seven boards while batting both an illness and foul trouble. Glynn Watson Jr. and James Palmer Jr. both talled 11 points, while seniors Anton Gill and Evan Taylor added nine and seven points, respectively, on Senior Day. Nebraska honored Gill and Taylor, as well as Duby Okeke and Malcolm Laws prior to the game. T The Huskers will travel to New York City Wednesday, and await their opponent in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament. Nebraska will face the winner of the matchup between Michigan and the winner of the game between the 12 and 13 seeds. Friday’s tip-off is set for approximately 1:30 (CT), and will be televised on the Big Ten Network and broadcast on the Husker Sports Network.