Nebraska Finishes Up As National Runner Up

Baton Rouge, La. – Nebraska’s quest for a sixth NCAA Championship fell just short on Saturday night, as McKendree took down the Cornhuskers 4-0 in the NCAA Championship match at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, La.

NU ends its season with a head-to-head record of 93-26. The Huskers won four tournaments and finished second at four more in 10 total events on the year. Nebraska is the NCAA runner-up for the second-consecutive season and the fourth time in the 14 years that the NCAA has sponsored bowling.

The Huskers won three matches on Saturday facing elimination to reach the championship match. The Huskers defeated Maryland Eastern Shore in a roll-off, before taking down Vanderbilt in consecutive matches to earn a spot in the final, but NU ran out of steam in the championship match.

McKendree started strong and won the first game, 182-169. NU hit five strikes in the game, but left three frames open in the game, allowing the Bearcats to get out to an early lead. The Huskers left just one open frame in game two, but McKendree hit five-consecutive strikes to close the game on the way to a 244-192 win to take a 2-0 lead. NU hit just four strikes in the game, while McKendree hit eight, including three-straight in frames four through six. Nebraska attempted a comeback in game three, but an open frame early in the game proved costly, as McKendree closed the game with three spares and two strikes to take the game, 224-212.

McKendree sealed its first-ever NCAA championship with a 240-223 win in game four. Bearcat freshman and NTCA second-team All-American Breanna Clemmer fired 10 strikes in the match out of the anchor spot to lead McKendree. NU fell to 4-8 against the Bearcats on the season. Nebraska defeated McKendree in the Qualifying Round, but McKendree took down Nebraska in Bracket Round 2 in addition to the championship match.

National Collegiate Bowling Championship

Baton Rouge, La. – Raising Cane’s River Center

Thursday, April 13 – Qualifying Round: Block 1 (Five Traditional Matches – 2-3 Record)

1. #1 Nebraska 914, #8 Maryland Eastern Shore 875

2. #1 Nebraska 1,174, #4 Sam Houston State 994

3. #7 Stephen F. Austin 1,082, #1 Nebraska 996

4. #3 Arkansas State 1,033, #1 Nebraska 1,018

5. #5 Vanderbilt 1,044, #1 Nebraska 921

Friday, April 14 – Qualifying Round: Block 2 (Two Traditional Matches – 2-0 Record)

1. #1 Nebraska 913, #6 Fairleigh Dickinson 852

2. #1 Nebraska 1,079, #2 McKendree 952

Bracket Round 1: Nebraska 4, Fairleigh Dickinson 1

Bracket Round 2: McKendree 4, Nebraska 2

Saturday, April 15

Bracket Round 3: Nebraska 4.5, Maryland Eastern Shore 3.5, Nebraska won in a roll-off, 100-88

Bracket Round 4: Nebraska 4, Vanderbilt 1

Bracket Round 5: Nebraska 4.5, Vanderbilt 2.5

Championship Match: McKendree 4, Nebraska 0