class="post-template-default single single-post postid-321963 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Nebraska Football Fan Day Set for Aug. 18th

BY huskers.com | July 6, 2018
Home News Regional Sports
Nebraska Football Fan Day Set for Aug. 18th
Courtesy/NU Media Relations

Nebraska’s annual Football Fan Day will be on Saturday, Aug. 18, at Memorial Stadium and will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

This is a free event to the public. More information for the event, including a map for all the position groups, parking and entrance locations will be added at a later time.

It will be a busy day for Nebraska Athletics, as the Nebraska volleyball team will hold its annual Red/White Scrimmage earlier the same day at 3 p.m. Tickets for the scrimmage at the Devaney Center are $10 and go on sale July 9. Fan can be purchase tickets here or by calling (402) 472-3111.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments