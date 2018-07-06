Nebraska Football Fan Day Set for Aug. 18th

Nebraska’s annual Football Fan Day will be on Saturday, Aug. 18, at Memorial Stadium and will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

This is a free event to the public. More information for the event, including a map for all the position groups, parking and entrance locations will be added at a later time.

It will be a busy day for Nebraska Athletics, as the Nebraska volleyball team will hold its annual Red/White Scrimmage earlier the same day at 3 p.m. Tickets for the scrimmage at the Devaney Center are $10 and go on sale July 9. Fan can be purchase tickets here or by calling (402) 472-3111.