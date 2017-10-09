class="post-template-default single single-post postid-264749 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Nebraska girls state golf championships are underway

BY Chris Cottrell | October 9, 2017
The Nebraska Girls State Golf Championships are underway today across the state.

In Class B it was Scottsbluff, Gering, and Sidney all qualifying the entire teams through last week at the B-6 District meet.

The Class B State Tournament is taking place in Columbus and you can find links to the team and individual standings here.

In Class C you’ve got Chadron and Mitchell that are competing as teams while Bayard and Bridgeport have some individuals competing.

The Class C State Tournament is being held in North Platte and you can find links to those team and individual standings here.

