The Nebraska Girls State Golf Championships are underway today across the state.

In Class B it was Scottsbluff, Gering, and Sidney all qualifying the entire teams through last week at the B-6 District meet.

The Class B State Tournament is taking place in Columbus and you can find links to the team and individual standings here.

In Class C you’ve got Chadron and Mitchell that are competing as teams while Bayard and Bridgeport have some individuals competing.

The Class C State Tournament is being held in North Platte and you can find links to those team and individual standings here.