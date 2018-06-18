Nebraska High School Finals Results

HASTINGS, NEB. (June 17, 2018) – The Nebraska High School Rodeo season wrapped up last weekend with the high school finals in Hastings at the Adams County Fairgrounds. Rodeo athletes from across the Cornhusker State competed in two go-rounds on June 14-15 and the short go-round on June 16. The top four contestants in each of twelve events were determined, and they will go on to compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyo., July 15-21.
Champions from the 2018 Finals are: Trey Seevers, North Platte, bareback riding; Grant Turek, St. Paul, tie-down roping; Sage Miller, Springview, saddle bronc riding; Jaylee Simonson, Dunning, pole bending; Sage Konicek, Ord, boys cutting; Bayli Bilby, Chadron, girls cutting; Wacey Day, Fleming, Colo., goat tying; Danielle Wray, Ord, breakaway roping; Marshall Still, Oconto, steer wrestling; Cauy Pokorny, Stapleton, and Clay Holz, Niobrara, team roping; Bailey Witt, Valentine, barrel racing; Conner Halverson, Gordon, bull riding; Colten Storer, Sutherland, reined cow horse; Jack Skavdahl, Marsland, trap shooting; and Ralph Saults, Big Springs, rifle shooting. The girls year-end all-around award went to Bailey Witt of Valentine, with the reserve all-around to Jaylee Simonson of Dunning. The boys year-end all-around winner was Chase Miller, Broken Bow, and the reserve all-around went to Colten Storer, Sutherland. Girls rookie of the year was Wacey Day, Fleming, Colo., and the boys rookie of the year was Clay Holz, Niobrara. The 2018 Nebraska High School Rodeo queen title was awarded to Joscelyn Soncksen, Lexington.
Bareback riding:
Champion: Trey Seevers, North Platte
2. Gauge McBride, Kearney
3. Jared Schultis, Tryon
Boys cutting:
Champion: Sage Konicek, Ord
2. Colten Storer, Sutherland
3. Ty Bass, Brewster
4. Chase Miller, Broken Bow
Alternate – Wacey Flack, Maywood
Girls cutting:
Champion: Bayli Bilby, Chadron
2. Concey Bader, Palmer
3. Brook Bushhousen, St. Libory
4. Alexis Rutar, Springview
Alternate – Ashton Troyer, West Point
Bull riding: Conner Halverson, Gordon
2. Mason Ward, North Platte
3. Dodge Daniels, Scotia
4. BJ McAbee, Ansley
Alternate – Ben Wood, Greeley
Goat tying:
Champion: Wacey Day, Fleming, Colo.
2. Emily Knust, Verdigre
3. Jessica Stevens, Creighton
4. Britney Brosius, Ashby
Alternate – Bailey Witt, Valentine
Tie-down roping
Champion: Grant Turek, St. Paul
2. Kurtis Palmer, Madison
3. Tanner Whetham, Morrill
4. Clayton Symons, Mitchell
Alternate – Chase Miller, Broken Bow
Saddle bronc riding
Champion: Sage Miller, Springview
2. Gus Franzen, Kearney
3. Jack Skavdahl, Marsland
4. Trey Seevers, North Platte
Alternate – Garrett Long, North Platte
Barrel racing
Champion: Bailey Witt, Valentine
2. Sydney Adamson, Cody
3. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside
4. Lexie Lowery, Burwell
Alternate – Reece Stanley, Sidney
Breakaway roping
Champion: Danielle Wray, Ord
2. Emily Knust, Verdigre
3. Wacey Day, Fleming, Colo.
4. Jentri Hulrburt, Arcadia
Alternate – Maddie Stump, Elsmere
Pole bending
Champion: Jaylee Simonson, Dunning
2. Riata Day, Fleming, Colo.
3. Halli Haskell, Ainsworth
4. Madison Mills, Eddyville
Alternate – Danielle Wray, Ord
Steer wrestling
Champion: Marshall Still, Oconto
2. Gus Franzen, Kearney
3. Talon Mathis, Atkinson
4. Chase Miller, Broken Bow
Alternate –Quade Potter, Cambridge
Team roping
Champions: Cauy Pokorny, Stapleton, and Clay Holz, Niobrara
2. Cameron Jensen, Bingham, and Tanner Whetham, Morrill
3. Gus Franzen, Kearney, and Tomas Margritz, Lexington
4. Ty Chasek, Mitchell, and Clayton Symons, Mitchell
Alternates: Grant Lindsley, Osceola, and Nathan Poss, Scotia
Reined cow horse
Champion: Colten Storer, Sutherland
2. Cadell Brunsch
3. Ty Bass, Brewster
4. Kaine Stokey, Sutherland
Alternate Faith Storer, Sutherland
Trap Shooting
Champion: Jack Skavdahl, Marsland
2. Keo Wever
3. Faith Simon, Burwell
4. Hannah Simon, Burwell
Alternate – Brecken Preitaur, Stamford
Rifle Shooting
Champion: Ralph Saults, Big Springs
2. Sam Florell, Kearney
3. Andrea Meyer, Stapleton
4. Caleb Smith, Broken Bow
Alternate – Jaycee Wooters, Elwood