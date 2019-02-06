Nebraska Men lose 6th straight, falling at home to Terrapins

Despite Isaiah Roby’s second double-double of the season, Nebraska fell to No. 24 Maryland, 60-45, Wednesday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Roby was a bright spot for the Huskers (13-10, 3-9 Big Ten), finishing with 20 points, a career-high 14 rebounds and five blocked shots.

Roby’s third career 20-point game was not enough, as Maryland held the Huskers to season lows in points (45) and field goal percentage (21.1). James Palmer Jr. added 12 points and went over 1,000 career points as the Huskers dropped their sixth straight game.

NU used an early 10-3 run to build a seven-point lead at 15-8, as Roby scored 12 of the Huskers’ first 15 points. The Huskers were unable to sustain the momentum, as Maryland went on a 15-0 run of its own, including 11 from freshman Jalen Smith, who had a game-high 18 points and 11 rebounds. In all, NU had just one field goal in the final 11:40 of the half and trailed 28-20 at the break.

Trailing 31-20, the Huskers made a charge with nine unanswered points, including six from Palmer, to pull within 31-29 after Palmer’s basket with 14:55 left. That basket made Palmer NU’s 30th 1,000-point scorer.

Maryland responded with a 10-1 run in the next two minutes to stretch their lead back to double digits at 41-30. Following the run, Thomas Allen nailed a three-pointer to trim the lead back to eight, but the Terps used a 14-2 surge to extend the lead to 20, at 55-35 with 6:22 to play.

The Huskers scored seven straight points to cut the lead to 13 at 55-42, but NU would get no closer, as Maryland improved to 18-6 overall and 9-4 in Big Ten play.

Nebraska held Maryland to 38 percent shooting, but were out-rebounded 53-42, as Bruno Fernando (13 points, 19 rebounds) and Smith (18 points, 11 rebounds) each produced a double-double

Nebraska returns to action on Saturday evening, when the Huskers travel to West Lafayette, Ind., for a game against No. 15 Purdue. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.