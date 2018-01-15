Nebraska Prep Coaches Named National Finalists

The National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) and the Nebraska Coaches Association (NCA) announced the advancement of 12 coaches and an athletic director as finalists for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association national coach of the year. The nominations were based on each coach’s career accomplishments through the 2016-17 athletic seasons. Two former Nebraska prep coaches will be honored by being inducted into the national high school coaching hall of fame as well.

Greg Warneke Boys’ Assistant Pierce Margo LaBrie Girls’ Assistant Hampton Bill Fitzgerald Athletic Director Fremont Bob Greco Baseball Omaha Westside Russ Ninemire Girls’ Basketball Sandy Creek Jim Barker Boys’Cross Country Scottsbluff Mimi Ramsbottom Golf Elkhorn South Jeff Hoham Soccer Lincoln East Steve Kerkman Softball Millard South Steve Bischof Tennis Elkhorn South Don Perry Boys’ Track & Field York Mindy Reed Girls’ Track & Field Millard North Diane Rouzee Volleyball Northwest

Eight finalists from across the nation, in nineteen recognized sports categories will be honored during the National Coach of the Year Awards Banquet which will take place at the NHSACA’s national convention in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on the evening of June 27, 2018. The highlight of the banquet will be the naming of the NHSACA national coach of the year in nineteen recognized sports categories.

All Nebraska coaches were nominated for this national honor by the Nebraska Coaches Association. The selection is based on longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, championship years, and winning percentage. The nominees and finalists are evaluated by experts in the field of coaching using a sport-specific rubrics to assign points in each category. NHSACA is the oldest coaches association in the nation formed by coaches, for coaches, and has been recognizing national coaches of the year since 1978.

NATIONAL HALL OF FAME: Coaches Dan Moore of Ansley and the late Swede Hawkins of Oakland-Craig will be inducted into the national high school coaching hall of fame at the same NHSACA Convention. Hall of Fame ceremonies will take place on June 26