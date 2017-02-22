class="post-template-default single single-post postid-217549 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Nebraska receivers coach gets 30 days in jail for 3rd DUI

BY Associated Press | February 22, 2017
In this Aug. 9, 2016, photo, Nebraska wide receivers coach Keith Williams, left, laughs with head coach Mike Riley during NCAA college football team practice in Lincoln, Neb. Williams was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after a car crash involving two vehicles early Sunday, Aug. 14. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska receivers coach Keith Williams was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days in jail, three years’ probation and fined $1,000 after pleading no contest to third-offense drunken driving.

Williams is to report to jail on March 3, but a Lancaster County judge said Williams could apply for house arrest. Prosecutors requested that Williams go to jail because he never did time for previous DUI convictions. Williams’ driver’s license also has been revoked for five years, but he can apply for an ignition interlock after 45 days.

Williams was in his Chevrolet Camaro when he rear-ended an Uber driver’s vehicle about 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 14 in downtown Lincoln. Williams’ blood-alcohol was measured at 0.15 percent, nearly double the legal limit.

Coach Mike Riley suspended Williams for the first four games in 2016.

