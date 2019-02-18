Nebraska Softball hammers Pitt at ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Raleigh, N.C. – Behind Tristen Edwards’ career day at the plate, the Nebraska softball team (7-2) defeated Pittsburgh (1-8), 16-2, on Sunday morning in five innings. It was the first time Nebraska scored at least 15 runs since April 2017 (Rutgers). The Huskers picked up their fourth win this weekend in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, marking NU’s first 4-0 outing at the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Edwards led the offense going 4-for-4 with a double, two home runs – including one grand slam – and eight RBIs. Edwards recorded career bests in every category and tied a Nebraska single-game record with eight RBIs.

As a team, the Huskers recorded 10 hits. Alyvia Simmons and Bri Cassidy each had two hits, while Rylie Unzicker and Lindsey Walljasper each had one.

Courtney Wallace improved to 2-0 on the season. She pitched a complete five-inning game. She gave up two runs on three hits and had four strikeouts.

Pitt’s Abby Edwards dropped to 0-2 on the season. She pitched 1.0 inning and have up three runs on three hits. She had one walk and no strikeouts.

Nebraska scored three runs in the first. Rylie Unzicker and Edwards both doubled to give the Huskers a quick 1-0 lead.Simmons singled and Owen drew a walk to load the bases. A sacrifice fly from Walljasper scored another run. Cassidy reached on an error, while Simmons scored the third run.

The Huskers added two more runs in the second. Kneib drew a leadoff walk and advanced to third on two wild pitches. Edwards singled to bring in Kneib. With Simmons at the plate, Edwards stole second and Simmons singled to bring her home.

In the third, NU brought 13 batters to the plate and scored nine runs. The Big Red loaded the bases with no outs. Owen drew a leadoff walk, Walljasper was hit by a pitch and Cassidy singled. Then Wallace was hit by a pitch to bring in one run. Kneib reached on a fielder’s choice while another run scored. A pair of force outs at home brought Edwards to the plate with the bases still loaded. She took advantage of the opportunity to smash one over the right field fence for a grand slam. Simmons and Owen both drew walks and advanced one base on a wild pitch to get in scoring position. Walljasper doubled to score them both. Another wild pitch put Walljasper on third and Cassidy singled to score her.

In the fourth, Carson Fischer reached on an error and Edwards hit a home run to extend the lead to 16-0.

In the top of the fifth, the Panthers hit a two-run homer to avoid a shutout.

The Huskers are back in action next weekend when they travel to Cathedral City, Calif., for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.