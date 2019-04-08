Nebraska Softball loses to Northwestern

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska softball team (13-22, 2-7 Big Ten) dropped the series finale to No. 25 Northwestern (29-7, 9-0 Big Ten) on Sunday by a score of 4-0.

Northwestern’s Danielle Williams (19-3) dominated in the circle. She pitched a complete 7.0 inning game and gave up one hit. She also had one walk and 12 strikeouts.

Courtney Wallace (2-4) started and pitched 3.0 innings, giving up three runs, including two unearned runs, off four hits. She also had one strikeout. Lindsey Walljasper pitched 4.0 innings of relief. She gave up one run on two hits and also had one strikeout.

Samantha Owen had Nebraska’s only hit on the day. Madi Unzicker drew a walk to give the Huskers another base runner. Tristen Edwards was hit by a pitch, while Sarah Yocom reached on an error to give the Huskers four base runners against the Wildcats.

In the second, Northwestern took a 1-0 lead. The Wildcats got a base runner after a leadoff double. A sac bunt moved her to third. Nebraska retired the next batter for the second out, but a single scored one run.

In the third, the Wildcats took advantage of a Husker error to extended their lead to 3-0. A leadoff walk put a runner on. A fielder’s choice allowed the batter to reach. The runner should have been out at second, but an error allowed her to advance. The Huskers got a big double play, but the lead runner still reached third. A hit by pitch loaded the bases and a singled scored two runs.

In the fifth, the ‘Cats scored one run off two hits to go up 4-0.

Nebraska was unable to make up the difference in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

Nebraska is back in action on Tuesday when the team travels to Omaha to take on in-state rival Creighton. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. A live radio broadcast will be available on Huskers.com.