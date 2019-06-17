Nebraska State High School Finals Rodeo Results

HASTINGS, NEB. (June 17, 2019) – The Nebraska High School Rodeo season wrapped up last weekend with the high school finals in Hastings at the Adams County Fairgrounds. Rodeo athletes from across the Cornhusker State competed in two go-rounds on June 13-14 and the short go-round on June 15. The top four contestants in each of fourteen events were determined, and they will go on to compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyo., July 15-21.

Champions from the 2019 Finals are: Gauge McBride, Kearney, bareback riding; Grant Turek, St. Paul, tie-down roping; Sage Miller, Springview, saddle bronc riding; Madison Mills, Eddyville, pole bending; Sage Konicek, Ord, boys cutting; Concey Bader, Palmer, girls cutting; Riata Day, Fleming, Colo., goat tying; Mataya Eklund, Valentine, breakaway roping; Gus Franzen, Kearney, steer wrestling; Cameron Jensen, Hyannis and Tanner Whetham, Henry, team roping; Jenae Whitaker, Chambers, barrel racing; Conner Halverson, Gordon, bull riding; Tatum Olson, reined cow horse; Jack Skavdahl, Marsland, trap shooting; and Andrea Meyer, Stapleton, rifle shooting.

The girls year-end all-around award went to Mataya Eklund of Valentine, with the reserve all-around to Riata Day of Fleming, Colo. The boys year-end all-around winner was Sage Miller, Springview, and the reserve all-around went to Colten Storer, Sutherland. Girls rookie of the year was Jenea Whitaker, Chambers, and the boys rookie of the year was Cody Miller, Broken Bow. The 2019 Nebraska High School Rodeo queen title was awarded to Molly Paxton, Mullen.

Nebraska High School Qualifiers for the 2019 National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming July 14-20.

Bareback riding:

Champion: Gauge McBride, Kearney

2. Spencer Denaeyer, Seneca

3. Brody Benson, Valentine

4. Edward Daly, Paxton

No alternate

Boys cutting:

Champion: Sage Konicek, Ord

2. Cody Miller, Broken Bow

3. Kaine Stokey, Sutherland

4. Frazier Kaelin, Ansley

Alternate- Colton Storer, Arthur

Girls cutting:

Champion: Concey Bader, Palmer

2. Faith Storer, Arthur

3. Maddie Stump, Elsmere

4. Ashton Troyer, West Point

Alternate – Kesha DeGroff,

Bull riding:

Champion:. Conner Halverson, Gordon

2. Mason Ward, North Platte

3. Gauge McBride, Kearney

4. Teran Sharman, Palmer

Alternate – Dodge Daniels, Scotia

Goat tying:

Champion:. Riata Day, Fleming, Colo.

2. Bailey Witt, Valentine

3. Wacey Day, Fleming, Colo.

Alternate – Mataya Eklund, Valentine

Tie-down roping

Champion: Grant Turek, St. Paul

2. Cameron Jensen, Bingham

3. Rhett Witt, Valentine

4. Justin Chasek, Mitchell

Alternate – Grant Lindsley, Osceola

Saddle bronc riding

Champion: Sage Miller, Springview

2. Brody McAbee, Ansley

3. Nathan Burnett, Shelton

4. Jack Skavdahl, Marsland

Alternate – Gus Franzen, Kearney

Barrel racing

Champion: Jenae Whitaker, Chambers

2. Elle Ravenscroft, Nenzel

3. Summer Richardson, Kearney

4. Madison Mills, Eddyville

Alternate – Ashley Odenbach, Taylor

Breakaway roping

Champion: Mataya Eklund, Valentine

2. Emma Ohm, Hyannis

3. Brooke McCully, Mullen

4. Wacey Day, Fleming, Colo.

Alternate – Shayda Vaughn,

Pole bending

Champion: Madison Mills, Eddyville

2. Halli Haskell, Ainsworth

3. Riata Day, Fleming, Colo.

4. Mataya Eklund, Valentine

Alternate – Adeline Hobbs, Mitchell

Steer wrestling

Champion: Gus Franzen, Kearney

2. Cauy Porkorny, Stapleton

3. Sage Miller, Springview

4. Quade Potter, Cambridge

Alternate – Evan Hewett, Dunning

Team roping

Champions: Cameron Jensen, Bingham, and Tyler Whetham, Henry

2. Colten Storer, Sutherland, and Lane Chasek, Mitchell

3. Cauy Porkorny, Stapleton, and Clay Holz, Niobrara

4. Cooper Bass, Brewster, and Zack Bradley, Brewster

Alternates: Ashley Odenbach, Taylor, and Cole Dwyer, Burwell

Reined cow horse

Champion: Tatum Olson

2. Colten Storer, Sutherland

3. Cooper Bass, Brewster

4. Hope Brosius, Hyannis

Alternate – Shailey McAbee, Hyannis

Trap Shooting

Champion: Jack Skavdahl, Marsland

2. Keo Wever, North Platte

3. Thayne Kimbrough

4. Evan Hewett, Dunnng

Alternate – Ruger Wells

Rifle Shooting

Champion: Andrea Meyer, Stapleton

2. Jate Saults, Big Springs

3. Ralph Saults, Big Springs

4. Samuel Florell, Kearney

Alternate – Kayln Nielson