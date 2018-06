Nebraska vs Wyoming Six Man All Star Game

Albion will host the 7th Annual Wyoming-Nebraska 6-man Football Shootout on Saturday.

The series is tied at 3 wins a piece

Nebraska Roster

Caleb Werger- Elwood

Tyler Wall-Hampton

Trystin Gielssen-Hyannis

Spencer Leslie-Spalding Academy

Issac Buitron-Arthur County

Paul Diessner- Spalding Academy

Jaydan Callahan-Harvard

Garrett Egger-Cody-Kilgore

Tucker Scherbarth-Harvard

Dan Carraher- Spalding Academy

Mark Thurston- Silver Lake

Riley Swerczek- Riverside

Austin Bell-Harvard

Brody Davis-Cody-Kilgore

Derrick Buescher-Deshler

Head coach: Joe Imus, Riverside

Assistant coaches: Scott Trimble, Harvard;

Landon Miller, Cody-Kilgore;

Troy Kleffner, Spalding Academy.

Wyoming Roster

Kayden Best – Midwest

William Chapman – Midwest

Garret Oneyear – Guernsey-Sunrise

Mark Largent – Kaycee

Danny Ramirez – Kaycee

Brice Austin – Kaycee

Hunter Elmer – Kaycee

Atticus Garrett – Kaycee

Josh Stevens – Hulett

JD Corson – Little Snake River

Kameron Evans – Little Snake River

Trenton Jeannerett – Little Snake River

Cruz Lucero – Farson- Eden

Tallon Wiles – Burlington

Dallin Davidson – Burlington

Justen Miller – Riverside

Braenn Smith – Meeteetse

Matt Codevilla – Dubois

Head Coach: Tony Rouse – Kaycee

Asst. Coach: Jason Humble – Kaycee

Asst. Coach: Trent Aagard – Burlington

Asst. Coach: Ken Swieter – Midwest