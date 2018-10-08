Nebraska’s Davis suffers season ending injury

Lincoln – Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach Tim Miles announced Monday that Karrington Davis will miss the entire 2018-19 basketball season after suffering an Achilles injury in practice last week.

Davis a 6-foot-6 guard from St. Louis, Mo., suffered the injury during a practice drill on Thursday and test results revealed a torn left Achilles tendon. According to Nebraska Men’s Basketball Athletic Trainer R.J. Pietig, Davis will have surgery later this week and the typical rehab for this type of injury is between six and eight months. Because of the injury, Davis will redshirt the 2018-19 season and will retain four years of eligibility.

Davis played his senior season at national power Montverde Academy (Fla.) as the team went 35-0 and won the Geico High School Nationals in 2018. As a junior, Davis earned first-team all-state honors at Chaminade (Mo.) Prep in St. Louis, averaging 19 points and six rebounds per game.