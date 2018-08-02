New stadium, turf help fire up Eagles for 2018 season

With a new stadium and turf on Elliott Field, not to mention a huge video screen and lights, there’ll be lots of excitement as the Chadron State football players report Friday to begin their preseason drills.

The inaugural game at the spectacular facilities will be on Saturday, Sept. 1 at 6:30 against Black Hills State.

Coach Jay Long said the coaches and players are “fired up.” He said the stadium and field are going to be “top of the line” and he believes the Eagles also will be strong.

This year’s outlook is particularly bright on offense, where nine starters are returning from last year’s 6-5 team. Three Eagles—offensive linemen Jake Giel and Travis Rosma along with tight end Colt Foster—were placed on the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s preseason all-star team earlier this week and punter Zack Kozlik was voted RMAC’s Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year.

The CSC defense won’t be nearly as experienced, but that can’t be helped. Nine regulars on that side of the ball were seniors last fall. However, eight of the team’s 19 leading tacklers are returning and the coaches believe by blending them with a long list of younger players who showed promise during the spring and a few transfer the Eagles will have a capable defense.