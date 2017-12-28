Nine Cougars make OWH All-Nebraska JUCO team honors

The Omaha World Herald released its All-Nebraska JUCO Volleyball team and three Western Nebraska Community College Cougars were members of the first team that was released Dec. 23.

Earning first team honors were sophomore outside hitter Brooke Kaawa at a hitter position, Syenna Masaki, a freshman from Hawaii as a setter and hitter, and Genesis Benitez, a sophomore from Puerto Rico, as the libero.

Central-Columbus’s Maeghan Pieper, who earned NJCAA Division II First Team All-American honors, was named the honorary captain of the OWH All-Nebraska JUCO team. Pieper missed half the season with an ACL injury.

While three Cougars earned first team honors, six other players were placed on the honorable mention team.

Those receiving honorable mention honors include sophomores Josie Maldonado of Puerto Rico, Kadara Marshall of Hawaii, and Kirstee Trees of Riverton, Wyoming; and freshmen Sarena Bartley of Washington, Jayme Commins of Ogallala, and Kaile Tuisamatatele of Hawaii.

Other members of the All-Nebraska first-team include North Platte’’s Larisa Hernandez; Central-Columbus’ Jacie Laetsch, Maeghan Pieper, and Chainey Tompkins; McCook’s Megan Orth; and Northeast’s Savannah Nelson.

Other members on the honorable mention list include Central-Columbus’ Amber Anderson, Paxton Throne, and Jessica Eurek; McCook;s Dylann Bylund, Ashley Carson, Ryan Maddera, and Jessica Mahan.; North Platte’s Aly Camacho and Carlie Wytulka; Northeast’s Samantha Brester, Patyon Roach, Monique Schafer and Macy Stewart; and Southeast’s Katie Ellard, Addi Schramm, and Stevie Tobin. Camacho is a Scottsbluff High graduate.

In other news on the All-Nebraska volleyball team, former WNCC Cougar Gaby Varela earned First Team honors for the NCAA Division II team. Varela spent one year at WNCC before playing three years at Chadron State. Varela was a senior this past season for the Eagles.