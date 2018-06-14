Nine-Run Fourth Propels Pioneers to Win in Pierre

PIERRE, SD – The Western Nebraska Pioneers rode a nine-run fourth inning all the end way to the end in a 12-3 win over the Pierre Trappers at Hyde Stadium on Wednesday night.

In the first of a two game series, the Pioneers (13-6) saw their offense struggle in the first three frames against Trappers (7-10) starter Jackson Back. Things changed in the fourth, when twelve men came to the plate and nine scored. Nolan Metcalf hit a two-run shot over the left-field fence to cap off the Pioneers’ most productive inning of the season and keep them in the driver’s seat throughout the game.

Beyond just the success of the bats, though, the Pioneers saw their pitching take another successful step forward. Jack Sinclair bounced back from a poor first outing and showed excellent command on his way to earning his first Pioneers victory. Sinclair surrendered two runs on three hits, one walk and one home run over five innings while striking out five Trappers.

The bullpen was strong as usual, with Dagin Renck allowing one run (a solo home run) on three hits and walk one over three innings with four strikeouts. Perhaps the most encouraging sign was Matt Delcambre tossing a scoreless ninth inning with one strikeout and no walks. The final line on Back for the Trappers was nine runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks, with three strikeouts over 3.2 innings.

Luther Woullard continued to lead the way offensively with 3 hits in five at-bats, while driving in two. Andrew Bates registered his first multi-hit game with the Pioneers, and Luke Coker and Will Olson also added two base hits apiece.

Now winners of three straight, the Pioneers will try and sweep the two-game set with Pierre on Thursday night at Hyde Stadium. First pitch is set for 5:35 PM MST with Jonny Petsch scheduled to pitch for the Pioneers.