No. 24/23 Huskers Ring in 2019 at Maryland

- Nebraska is one of five teams in Division I ranked in the top 25 nationally in field goal defense, 3-point defense and scoring defense through Dec. 30, a list which also includes Virginia, Houston, Pittsburgh and Texas Tech. Those five teams are a combined 56-6 (.903) on the season.
- A win on Wednesday would give the Huskers their best 14-game mark since the 1990-91 team went 13-1 en route to a school-record 26 win season. NU also went 12-2 in its first 14 games during the 1991-92, 1993-94 and 2010-11 campaigns.
- The Big Ten is well represented in the latest NET released on Dec. 31, as 10 teams are ranked in the top 50, including six teams in the top 21 (Michigan-2; Michigan State-9; Nebraska-12; Wisconsin-13; Indiana-20; Ohio State-21).
- One of the biggest reasons for the Huskers’ success during its current four-game win streak is 3-point shooting. The Huskers are shooting 47 percent from 3-point range (43-91) in that span.
- Nebraska has taken good care of the basketball throughout the season. The Huskers are 12th nationally in both fewest turnovers per game (10.6) and turnover margin (+4.9). NU has committed 10 or fewer turnovers in six of the last eight contests dating back to Nov. 24. On the season, the Huskers’ four primary ball handlers (Glynn Watson Jr., Thomas Allen, James Palmer Jr. and Amir Harris) are a combined 2.2-to-1 in assist-to-turnover ratio.
- Nebraska enters Wednesday’s game averaging 80.2 points per game. During the previous six seasons under Head Coach Tim Miles, NU’s highest points per game after 13 games was 75.5 ppg set last season.
- The Huskers finished non-conference action with a 10-1 mark, including wins over Seton Hall, Clemson, Creighton and Oklahoma State. It marked just the fourth time since World War II that the Huskers finished non-conference play with one loss (10-1, 2003-04; 12-1, 1991-92; and 11-1, 1977-78).
- Glynn Watson Jr. comes into the Maryland game in 18th place on NU’s career scoring list with 1,218 points. He is five points shy of passing Larry Florence (1,223) for 18th place on NU’s scoring list. Watson is also three steals shy of sixth place on NU’s steals list (Brian Carr, 159).
- After 13 games, Nebraska ranks in the top-25 nationally in scoring defense (57.8 ppg, seventh), field goal defense (.374, 11th) and 3-point defense (.254, fifth). The Huskers also lead the Big Ten in steals (8.6 spg) and are third in blocked shots (4.9 bpg).
- Only one opponent has shot over 50 percent against Nebraska in the last 38 games dating back to last season. In 2018-19, NU has held 12 of its 13 opponents under 50 percent shooting.
- NU limited nine of its 13 opponents to under 0.85 points per possession. Mississippi Valley State and Southeastern Louisiana were held to 0.47 points per possession, the lowest number in Tim Miles’ seven years at NU. On the season, the Huskers are 30th in Kenpom’s adjusted defense through Dec. 30.
- The Huskers have held six opponents to their lowest offensive total of the season.
- Under Miles, the Huskers are 49-5 (.907) when holding opponents under 60 points.
- Nebraska is 15th nationally in offensive efficiency according to KenPom through Dec. 30. In the KenPom era, only the 2003-04 team (25th) ranked in the top-50 nationally in offensive efficiency.
- Nebraska’s 80.2 points per game would rank sixth in school history and is on pace to be the Huskers’ highest single-season average since 1995-96 (80.2 ppg). Nebraska has averaged 80+ points six times in school history, all coming in a seven-year span under Danny Nee.
- The Huskers scored 106 points in the opener against Mississippi Valley State. It was the Huskers’ highest total since scoring 107 against North Carolina A&T on Dec. 19, 2005.
- Nebraska opened the season with four straight games scoring at least 80 points, marking the first time NU has accomplished that since the 1996 NIT.
- Nebraska scored 94 points in the win over Creighton, its third-highest total in 52 meetings in the series.
- NU has already had seven players score in double figures, including six against Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 11, while four players – James Palmer Jr., Isaac Copeland Jr., Glynn Watson Jr. and Isaiah Roby – have recorded 20-point performances.
The quick start is not surprising based on what the Huskers brought back from last year’s team that went 22-11, as Nebraska brought back its top four scorers for the first time in 15 years, including three players who averaged double figures.
- Nebraska returned three double-figure scorers (James Palmer Jr., 17.2, Isaac Copeland Jr., 12.9 and Glynn Watson Jr., 10.5) for the first time since the 1992-93 season (Eric Piatkowski, 14.3; Derrick Chandler, 12.3; Jamar Johnson, 11.2).
- Nebraska returned 73 percent of its scoring and 72 percent of its assists from last season. It marked the third time in the last 15 seasons that Nebraska returns at least 70 percent of its scoring from the previous season.
NEW NUMBER, SAME GAME FOR PALMER
While senior guard James Palmer Jr. switched from No. 24 to No. 0 in the offseason, the All-American candidate continues to produce at a high level. The 6-foot-6 guard is averaging 19.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
- He is second in the Big Ten in scoring and is second on the Huskers in assists. Palmer is challenging to be the first Husker to average 20.0 ppg since Tyronn Lue in 1997-98.
- Palmer has shown the ability to get to the free throw line, as he ranks in the top-20 nationally in both free throws (81, 13th) and attempts (97, 18th), while shooting a career best 83.5 percent from the foul line. Entering this year, Palmer was a career 72 percent shooter.
- His Husker career scoring average of 17.9 points per game is eighth among all power conference players over the last two seasons. The Big Ten features three of the top eight with Purdue’s Carsen Edwards and Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ.
- Palmer has reached double figures in 43 of 46 career games at Nebraska.
- Since the loss to Texas Tech on Nov. 20, Palmer has been on a tear, averaging 21.4 points per game over the Huskers’ last eight contests, including 48 percent from 3-point range and 90 percent from the free throw line.
- Palmer shouldered the scoring load in the win over Oklahoma State with a game-high 29 points, including 14-of-15 shooting from the foul line.
- Palmer enjoyed one of the best performances of his career, scoring 30 points against Creighton. The effort included a career-high six 3-pointers. With that effort against the Bluejays, he became just the 16th player in school history to record multiple 30-point games.
- He turned in a strong performance in the Huskers’ win at Clemson, scoring 14 of his 20 points in the second half and also snaring a career-high nine rebounds.
- Finished with 29 points against Seton Hall, the third-highest scoring night in his career, as he scored 18 of his points in the second half.
- Palmer averaged 18.8 points per game in Big Ten play last year, which is the highest average in conference play since Aleks Maric averaged 18.9 ppg in 2006-07. It is also the most by a returning Big Ten player since Tim Frazier in 2012-13.
- He is one of only five returning power conference players who averaged 17.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 3.0 apg last season.
- Watson’s assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.31-to-1 this season is one of the best by a Husker guard in recent memory.
- Watson has been in double figures in 11 of 13 contests, including his first career double-double with 10 points and 10 assists in the win over Cal State Fullerton.
- His on-ball defense has been instrumental in Nebraska ranking among the national leaders in field goal and scoring defense.
- He guided the Husker attack in the win over Creighton with 13 points, five assists and a season-high three steals, while holding Creighton’s Ty-Shon Alexander to just 2-of-10 shooting.
- Watson led NU with 20 points and a career-high nine boards against Western Illinois.
- He showed his playmaking ability by dishing out eight assists and totaling 14 points in the win over Seton Hall.
- Watson has a career 2.19-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio and has more steals (156) than turnovers (147) in his career.
- His older brother Demetri McCamey was an All-Big Ten guard at Illinois during the 2009-10 season.
- Watson is one of three alumni of St. Joseph to reach 1,000 points at Nebraska, joining Carl Hayes (1,136, 1990-92) and Clifford Scales (1,136, 1988-91). All three played for legendary high school coach Gene Pingatore, who is in his 50th year as coach at St. Joseph and has won over 1,000 games at the school.
- Copeland has reached double figures 12 times in 13 games, including a pair of 20-point efforts. He has been in double figures in each of the last seven games, the longest stretch of his collegiate career.
- Copeland had 16 points, five rebounds and a pair of assists in the win over Oklahoma State, keying the Huskers’ comeback in the first half with five straight points as part of an 11-2 run.
- He topped NU in points (17) and rebounds (seven) at Minnesota, including hitting 3-of-5 from 3-point range.
- The senior carried NU to a win at Clemson with 16 points, six boards and three assists while his biggest play was a blocked shot which led to James Palmer’s dunk after Clemson closed to within five.
- He earned a spot on the Hall of Fame Classic All-Tournament Team, averaging 21.5 points per game on 61 percent shooting, 7.5 blocks and 3.0 assists per game. He was in double figures in both contests, including a season-high 23 points against Missouri State and 20 points and eight boards against Texas Tech.
- Copeland collected his fifth career double-double in Nebraska’s win over Seton Hall with 18 points and 10 rebounds. He had one during his redshirt year at Georgetown (2016-17) and three in 2017-18.
- He has 11 career 20-point games (7 at Nebraska, 4 at Georgetown), including a pair of 30-point games. Copeland had 30 points on 12-of-14 shooting against North Dakota last year and a career-high 32-point night against Marquette during his sophomore year at Georgetown.
- A top-20 recruit coming out of high school, his 2014 Brewster Academy team also featured Donovan Mitchell (Utah), Devonte’ Graham (Charlotte) and Jonah Bolden (Philadelphia).
- Copeland earned his undergraduate degree in sociology last May and is working on his Master’s Degree. He comes from a basketball family, as his father (Ike) played collegiately at East Carolina. As a senior, he helped East Carolina make the NCAA Tournament.
- Among Big Ten players since 1992, only two other players (Purdue’s Brad Miller and Minnesota’s Damian Johnson) averaged 1.5 steals and blocks per game.
- Roby has played some of his best basketball in recent games, averaging 13.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game over his last four contests. Roby has tied or set season bests in points in three of his last four appearances.
- He comes off one of his best efforts of the year, a career-high 20-point effort against Cal State Fullerton. Roby topped his previous best of 18 points set as a sophomore at Minnesota, while also topping the Huskers with eight rebounda and two blocked shots.
- While Roby had just five points vs. Oklahoma State, he led the Huskers in rebounding (seven) and steals (four), matching his career best in that category.
- Roby put together his most complete game in the win over Creighton, setting season highs in points (15), rebounds (eight) and assists (four) along with a pair of blocks against the Bluejays.
- Roby played well in the loss at Minnesota, finishing with 15 points, four rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
- His dunk against Seton Hall on Nov. 14 marked the fourth time he’s had a top-10 play on SportsCenter at NU, including highlight dunks vs. Rutgers (2018) and at Indiana (2016).
- Nebraska is 21-6 since moving Roby into the starting lineup midway through Big Ten play last season. Roby has all four of his career double-doubles in that stretch.
- Roby is one of only two returning power conference players to total 50 blocks and 50 assists last season, joining Missouri’s Jontay Porter, who will miss the 2018-19 season with a torn ACL. Roby is also one of four Huskers to have 50 blocks and 50 assists in a season, joining Aleks Maric, Venson Hamilton and Rich King.
One of the biggest questions entering the season was who would emerge as the Huskers’ fifth starter. Sophomores Thomas Allen and Nana Akenten have shared the duties and provided the Huskers with an offensive punch.
- Allen has started most of the season and is averaging 8.8 points per game on 51 percent shooting, including 41 percent from 3-point range, while chipping in 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
- He has been playing well over the last five contests, averaging 11.3 points per game on 62 percent shooting along with 2.1 assists per game. He also has a 3.3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio in that stretch.
- Allen had a career-high 18 points, five assists and four rebounds against Creighton and had 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting against Oklahoma State after missing most of the week with an illness.
- Akenten has started twice and is averaging 6.2 points per game on 43 percent shooting. He is shooting over 40 percent from 3-point range and has given the Huskers a pair of double-figure efforts.
- He had a career-high 18 points off the bench against Missouri Valley State, including five 3-pointers, in just 13 minutes. He also had 11 points in the win over Missouri State and nine points in a start against Cal State Fullerton.
The Huskers have been strong at protecting its home court at Pinnacle Bank Arena since it opened in 2013-14.
- NU has won its last 19 games at home following the 79-38 win over Southwest Minnesota State on Dec. 29. The win streak is the longest among power conference schools and fifth-longest home win streak nationally. It is now one shy of a school-record 20-game streak spanning the 1965-66 and 1966-67 seasons.
- Of the 19 wins in the current streak, 14 have come by double-digits, including all eight in 2018-19.
- NU has posted a 67-24 (.736) record in Pinnacle Bank Arena since it opened in 2013.
- Nebraska went a perfect 9-0 at home in Big Ten play in 2017-18, the first time NU went unbeaten in conference play at home since the 1965-66 season.