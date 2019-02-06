No. 24 WNCC women roll past McCook for 20th win

MCCOOK – The No. 24-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team put five in double figures and rolled past McCook Community College 104-64 in a Region IX South Sub-region contest to move to 20-3 on the season.

It is the 32nd straight season the Cougar women have won 20 or more games. Last time WNCC had a sub 20-win season was 1986-87 when the team went 19-7.

The win was the Cougars eighth straight. WNCC moves to 6-0 in the sub-region while McCook drops to 3-3 in sub-region play and 15-8 overall.

WNCC put together a complete game in the win, shooting 48 percent from the field while holding McCook to just 29 percent.

The Cougars offense ignited in all four quarters, scoring 20 or more points for their 104 points.

WNCC held a slim 20-12 lead after the first quarter before leading by 20 at halftime, 46-26.

The second half was even more offensive for the Cougars, outscoring McCook 58-38. WNCC led 77-46 after three periods.

Merle Wiehl led all scorers with 27 points. Wiehl knocked down three 3-pointers while pulling down nine boards.

Allysah Boorth also tallied 20 points. Booth sank three treys and was a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw line.

Tishara Morehouse finished with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds. Morehouse also had two assists.

R’Manie Pulling finished with 12 points while Yuliyana Valcheva had 10 points.

WNCC out-rebounded McCook 47-39. The Cougars also forced 25 turnovers.

WNCC, 20-3, will have a week off before their next game when they host the Highway 26 Border War contest with Eastern Wyoming College on Monday. The women’s game begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s contest at 7:30 p.m.

WNCC (20-3) 20 26 31 27 – 104

McCook (15-8) 12 14 20 18 – 64

WNCC

Tishara Morehouse 16, Merle Wiehl 27, Andrijana Reljic 2, Eva Langton 2, Taylor Joplin 3, Allysah Boothe 20, Kolby Underwood 2, Anyssia Gibbs 8, R’Manie Pullling 12, Yuliyana Valcheva 10.

MCCOOK

Sam Hinkle 8, Makenna Bodette 12, Hailey Tiles 18, Nikki Cross 5, Lena Goerke 6, Makayla Jones 4, Destiny Davis 11.