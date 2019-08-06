Noa Named to Polynesian Player of the Year Watch List

Nebraska senior wide receiver Kanawai Noa was one of 62 players on the preseason watch list for the 2019 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award announced on Tuesday.

A native of Honolulu, Hawaii, Noa joined the Huskers this summer as a graduate transfer from California. He is a member of the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List for the third straight season. Noa was also on the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list in both 2017 and 2018.

In 35 career games at Cal, Noa totaled 96 receptions for 1,267 yards and six touchdowns. As a sophomore in 2017, Noa posted career highs with 56 catches for 788 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 14.1 yards per reception and 71.6 receiving yards per game in 2017, ranking sixth in the Pac-12 Conference and 50th nationally in receiving yards per game. Noa dealt with injuries last season, catching 30 passes for 369 yards in eight games.

Five finalists for the 2019 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be announced on Dec. 5. A player does not need to appear on the preseason watch list in order to be a finalist. The winner of the 2019 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be announced on Dec. 17. The 2019 season marks the sixth season the award has been presented. Oregon’s Marcus Mariota was the inaugural recipient of the award in 2014, when Nebraska head coach Scott Frost served as Mariota’s offensive coordinator. Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa was the 2018 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year.