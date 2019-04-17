North Platte sweeps Gering in soccer, Scottsbluff/Torrington play today

The Gering soccer teams were in different locations yesterday with both teams falling to North Platte.

Both girls teams came in ranked in the state in Class B and 4th rated North Platte bested 9th ranked Gering by the final of 4-1.

The lone goal for Gering came from Allison Maschmeier in the first half.

Gering dropped to 6-4 with the loss but three of those losses have come to North Platte, who’s 11-1. The Maschmeier goal was the first they’d scored on the rival Bulldogs this season. Gering got beat in the first matchup 3-0 and then again 4-0 in the second match with North Platte.

The Gering boys traveled to play North Platte and got beat 3-0.

Both Gering teams will play JV and varsity matches at Scottsbluff tomorrow with the JV matches at the Landers Complex starting at 3:30 and both varsity matches at 5:30.

Today

(G/B) Torrington at Scottsbluff, JV matches at 1 p.m.

(G/B) Torrington at Scottsbluff, varsity matches at 3 p.m.