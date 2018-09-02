North Platte wins Scottsbluff Tennis Invitational

Here’s the results from Saturday’s Scottsbluff Boys Tennis Invitational.

Team standings

1. North Platte – 61 pts

2. Gillette – 52 pts

3. Alliance – 33 pts

4. Torrington – 21 pts

5. Gering – 20 pts

6. Scottsbluff 14 pts

Individual Results:

#1 Singles

1. Avery Munson, North Platte

2. Miles Veyna, Gillette

3. Brian Fenn, Torrington

#2 Singles

1. Hunter Barnette, North Platte

2. Zack Placek, Alliance

3. Levi Wickham, Torrington

#1 Doubles

1. Zach Bradley / Tyler Neary, Gillette

2. Micah Daily / Nathan Ostrander, North Platte

3. Dyson Dollarhide / Hunter Walker, Gering

#2 Doubles

1. Tanner Lemm / Austin Robertson, Gillette

2. Wyatt Brown / Greg Bergeron, North Platte

3. Riley Little / Ethan Ramirez, Scottsbluff

#3 Doubles

1. Lucas Freidrich / Clay Stone, North Platte

2. Cole Sorensen / Jason Kink, Gillette

3. Dawson Meyer / Aaron Schaff, Scottsbluff

The success of our #2 and #3 positions in the lineup is very encouraging. I was real improvement in tactics and composure that will pay off in the coming weeks. This team is full of competitive and focused players that have tremendous potential during their high school tennis careers.”

