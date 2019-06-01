North Pulls Away For Shrine Bowl Win

Click here to listen to podcast of the game

Kearney-The North squad used a strong start and finish on its way to a 32-10 win over the South in the 61st annual Shrine Bowl. Thanks to touchdown runs from Cooper Jewett (Elkhorn South) and Trenton Harbur (Gothenburg) the North grabbed an early 12-0 lead before the South responded with a 54 yard touchdown strike from Kearney’s Brayden Miller to Baily Darnell of Auburn to briefly cut the lead to 12-7 in the second quarter. The North then countered with an 80 yard drive right before half as Carter Terry (Northwest) hit Shane Dailey Jr from 14 yards out (Bellevue West) to go up 18-7. In the third quarter, the South connected on a 37 yard field goal from Gane Heins of Kearney to pull within 18-10 going into the fourth quarter.

In the final 12 minutes, the North retook control of the game as Terry hit Alex Rodgers (Roncalli) with a 12 yard pass and then Jewett scored his second td of the game on a 30 yard run to put the game out of reach. Terry who is headed Chadron State to play football was 13-20 through the air for 152 yards and a two tds. Rodgers who was named the Offensive player of the game had 17 carries for 78 yards. The North offense put up 366 yards in the game, while limiting the South to 149. Braden Sellon of Lincoln East had eight solo tackles and was named the Defensive player of the game. 15 future Nebraska Cornhuskers were involved in this year’s game.