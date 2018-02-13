NSAA Releases 2018 and 2019 Football Schedules

The NSAA today released the football schedules for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
Below you’ll find the schedules for the next two years for Scottsbluff and Gering plus a link for NSAA schedules for all other area schools.
Scottsbluff 2018 Schedule:
Week 1 @ North Platte
Week 2 Hastings
Week 3 Northwest
Week 4 @ Sterling, CO
Week 5 Gering
Week 6 Sidney
Week 7 @ Lexington
Week 8 @ Alliance
Week 9 McCook
Scottsbluff 2019 Schedule:
Week 1 North Platte
Week 2 @ Hastings
Week 3 @ Northwest
Week 4 Sterling, CO
Week 5 @ Gering
Week 6 @ Sidney
Week 7 Lexington
Week 8 Alliance
Week 9 @ McCook
Gering 2018 Schedule:
Week 1 @ Northwest
Week 2 Seward
Week 3 @ Torrington, WY
Week 4 Hastings
Week 5 @ Scottsbluff
Week 6 Lexington
Week 7 Alliance
Week 8 @ McCook
Week 9 Chadron
Gering 2019 Schedule:
Week 1 Northwest
Week 2 @ Seward
Week 3 Torrington, WY
Week 4 @ Hastings
Week 5 Scottsbluff
Week 6 @ Lexington
Week 7 @ Alliance
Week 8 McCook
Week 9 @ Chadron
Click here for all Class B schedules for 2018/2019
Click here for all Class C1 schedules for 2018/2019
Click here for all Class C2 schedules for 2018/2019
Click here for all Class D1 schedules for 2018/2019
Click here for all Class D2 schedules for 2018/2019