NSAA Releases 2018 and 2019 Football Schedules

BY Chris Cottrell/NSAA | February 13, 2018
The NSAA today released the football schedules for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Below you’ll find the schedules for the next two years for Scottsbluff and Gering plus a link for NSAA schedules for all other area schools.

Scottsbluff 2018 Schedule:

Week 1 @ North Platte

Week 2 Hastings

Week 3 Northwest

Week 4 @ Sterling, CO

Week 5 Gering

Week 6 Sidney

Week 7 @ Lexington

Week 8 @ Alliance

Week 9 McCook

Scottsbluff 2019 Schedule:

Week 1 North Platte

Week 2 @ Hastings

Week 3 @ Northwest

Week 4 Sterling, CO

Week 5 @ Gering

Week 6 @ Sidney

Week 7 Lexington

Week 8 Alliance

Week 9 @ McCook

 

Gering 2018 Schedule:

Week 1 @ Northwest

Week 2 Seward

Week 3 @ Torrington, WY

Week 4 Hastings

Week 5 @ Scottsbluff

Week 6 Lexington

Week 7 Alliance

Week 8 @ McCook

Week 9 Chadron

Gering 2019 Schedule:

Week 1 Northwest

Week 2 @ Seward

Week 3 Torrington, WY

Week 4 @ Hastings

Week 5 Scottsbluff

Week 6 @ Lexington

Week 7 @ Alliance

Week 8 McCook

Week 9 @ Chadron

Click here for all Class B schedules for 2018/2019

Click here for all Class C1 schedules for 2018/2019

Click here for all Class C2 schedules for 2018/2019

Click here for all Class D1 schedules for 2018/2019

Click here for all Class D2 schedules for 2018/2019

Click here for all Class D6 (6-man) schedules for 2018/2019

