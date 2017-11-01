The NSAA Volleyball District Finals are set. Classes B, C1, and C2 will play their finals Saturday, while D1 and D2 will play Thursday.

This year, in Classes B, C1 and C2, the eight subdistrict champions and the eight highest wildcards will make the district finals. The teams are then ranked 1-16 based on total power points and matched up according to power points with 16 vs. 1, 15 vs. 2, etc.

In Class B, the highest seed will host the district final, while in Class C1 and C2 will still be played at neutral sites.

Classes D1 and D2 remain in traditional subdistrict form with subdistrict 1 winner vs. subdistrict 2 winner, 3 vs. 4 etc. After subdistricts, two wild cards will make the state tournament.

Class B, Saturday

B-1 at Omaha Skutt Catholic

(16) Platteview vs. (1) Omaha Skutt Catholic, 12 pm CT

B-2 at Omaha Duchesne Academy

(15) Gering vs. (2) Omaha Duchesne Academy

B-3 at Northwest

(14) Hastings vs. (3) Northwest, 10 am CT

B-4 at Elkhorn South

(13) Sidney vs. (4) Elkhorn South, 12 pm CT

B-5 at Gretna

(12) Omaha Roncalli Catholic vs. (5) Gretna, 11 am CT

B-6 at Alliance

(11) Bennington at (6) Alliance

B-7 at Waverly

(10) Waverly at (7) Ralston

B-8 at McCook

(9) McCook at (8) Seward

Class C1, Saturday

C1-1 at Columbus

(16) Arlington vs. (1) Grand Island Central Catholic, 5:30 pm CT

C1-2 at Weeping Water

(15) Auburn vs. (2) Wahoo, 6 pm CT

C1-3 at Grand Island Central Catholic

(14) Broken Bow vs. (3) Lincoln Lutheran, 1 pm CT

C1-4 at TBA

(13) Wayne vs. (4) North Bend Central

C1-5 at Ogallala (Prairie View Elementary)

(12) Minden vs. (5) Mitchell, 2 pm MT

C1-6 at TBA

(11) Syracuse vs. (6) Malcolm

C1-7 at TBA

(10) Bishop Neumann vs. (7) Ord

C1-8 at TBA

(9) Ogallala vs. (8) Omaha Concordia

Class C2, Saturday

C2-1 at Wayne State College

(16) BRLD vs. (1) Hartington Cedar Catholic, 1 pm CT

C2-2 at St. Paul

(15) Burwell vs. (2) Nebraska Christian, 7 pm CT

C2-3 at TBA

(14) Creighton vs. (3) Centura

C2-4 at Cross County

(13) Thayer Central vs. (4) Stanton, 5 pm CT

C2-5 at TBA

(12) Sandy Creek vs. (5) Archbishop Bergan

C2-6 at TBA

(11) Bridgeport vs. (6) Superior

C2-7 at Aurora

(10) North Platte St. Patrick’s vs. (7) Ponca, 12 pm CT

C2-8 at Lexington

(9) South Loup vs. (8) Southern Valley, 5 pm CT

Class D1, Thursday

D1-1 at Norris

Johnson Brock vs. Meridian, 7 pm CT

D1-2 at Wahoo

Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Clarkson/Leigh, 7 pm CT

D1-3 at Neligh-Oakdale

Elkhorn Valley vs. Elgin Public/Pope John, 7 pm CT

D1-4 at Shelby-Rising City

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs. Heartland, 7 pm CT

D1-5 at Grand Island Central Catholic

Blue Hill vs. Overton, 7 pm CT

D1-6 at Ogallala (Prairie View Elementary)

Bertrand vs. Crawford, 7 pm CT

Class D2, Thursday

D2-1 at Beatrice

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Exeter Milligan, 7 pm CT

D2-2 at TBA

Humphrey St. Francis vs. Wynot

D2-3 at Boone Central

Ewing vs. Riverside, 7 pm CT

D2-4 at Kearney Catholic

Red Cloud vs. Elwood, 7 pm CT

D2-5 at North Platte High School

Brady vs. Mullen, 7 pm CT

D2-6 at Bridgeport

Hyannis vs. Potter-Dix, 6 pm MT