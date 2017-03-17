NU Back At Home This Weekend

LINCOLN – The Nebraska baseball team (6-8, 0-0 Big Ten) wraps up an eight-game homestand this weekend at Hawks Field with a three-game series against the College of Charleston Cougars (8-9, 0-0 CAA). The Cougars have never made a trip to Lincoln and this weekend’s series marks only the second time the two teams have met for a series after the Huskers opened last season in Charleston. The series opener is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. on Friday, game two is set for 2:05 p.m. on Saturday and the series finale is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. on Sunday.

The finale was originally scheduled for 12:05 p.m., but was moved up one hour to accommodate Charleston’s travel schedule. The Huskers posted a 3-2 record last week, as they took a pair of games from Northern Colorado but then lost 2-of-3 to Western Carolina on the weekend. The Cougars went 1-4 last week, as they dropped a pair of games to East Carolina during the midweek and then went 1-2 at home against Kent State on the weekend. While the Huskers didn’t play a midweek game this week, the Cougars hosted North Florida on Tuesday and lost 11-2.